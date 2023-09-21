NDC suspends all party activities

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended all party activities across the country.



In a letter signed by Acting General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and addressed to all regional chairmen, she indicated the Functional Executive Committee of the party took the decision at a meeting held on September 18, 2023.



According to her, the move is to enable the executives of the party at all levels to focus exclusively on the ongoing voter registration exercise and mobilize people to register.



