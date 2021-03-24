NDC suspends Stephen Atubiga

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has, with immediate effect, handed a former flagbearer hopeful of the party, Stephen Atubiga, an indefinite suspension.



In a letter said to have been signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the basis of the suspension is an alleged breach of the party’s code of conduct by Atubiga.



Details of the suspension letter also has it that, the case has been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.



The suspension of Stephen Atubiga comes less than 24 hours after the party announced that it has expelled its former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey-Jacobs.



