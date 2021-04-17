I am now ready for John Mahama, I have questions for him to answer - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has expressed his readiness to 'face' former president John Dramani Mahama with some budding questions.



In a post shared on Twitter on Saturday, April 17, the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute wondered why the former president did not follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills to construct a trunk road that leads to the University for Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho-Volta Region.



“Why did John Mahama not follow the steps of his boss President Atta-Mills, and construct the main trunk road to UHAS? I have questions for JOHN MAHAMA to answer and I am now ready for him,” he wrote.



“In the name of the Atta-Mills Institute, I am on my knees pleading with Prez Akufo-Addo to do all he can to construct the main trunk road from Sokode to UHAS. John Mahama refused to do it because he hated his boss PREZ Atta-Mills; Prez Akufo-Addo will do it to honour a classmate,” he added.



The suspended former deputy general secretary of the NDC, recently took to social media to address some issues concerning former president Mahama.



Notable among his posts was series of tweets following the dismissal of the 2020 election petition by the Supreme Court on March 4, 2021.



Mr Anyidoho on Twitter wrote, “People should please remember that it is not the NDC which is in court ooo: it is an individual who is in court!”



Another of his tweet read “John Manama is NOT the President of the Republic of Ghana. His Excellency President Akufo-Addo is the President of the Republic of Ghana.”



Meanwhile, in an earlier media interview granted Accra-based StarFM, Mr Anyidoho downplayed suggestions of a rift between him and NDC 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Though the former president has not made any public comments in regards to their relationship, Mr Anyidoho has in previous instances made assertions and comments that gave an impression of a frosty relationship between the two.



“There is no rift between me and John Mahama. I’m not making him a subject of discussion but all I can say is that there is no rift,” he told the host of the interview.



