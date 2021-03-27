Dismissal of Allotey Jacobs a blessing to NDC - MP

Politics of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Bawah Braimah Muhammad says the dismissal of the former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs is a blessing to the party.



According to him, under Allotey Jacobs’ tenure as a Regional Chairman, the NDC lost about 15 out of 18 seats to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he failed to do his job.



The MP also said the suspension of Stephen Atubiga and others who have faced sanctions in the party is apt and for the betterment of the party, noting that it will serve as a deterrent to others who intend to flout the rules and regulations of the party moving forward.



He said every party has its rules and regulations and therefore if someone’s actions seek to tarnish the image of the party, it is necessary to mete out punishment to offenders.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) suspended a member of the party’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga, following some publications made by the communicator on March 8, 12 and 14.



This was few hours after the party fired its Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.



In a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said its disciplinary committee found Mr Jacobs guilty of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.



Reacting to the above on Atinka TV’s morning show, with host, Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Bawah Braimah Muhammad said, “When Allotey left, we have come back, at least we have appreciated. Now we have about 14 seats in the Central Region. We have been able to claim those seats, so it means that Allotey did not have the belief and the spirit of the NDC in him.”



The MP added that "As a Regional Chairman, what could be the course that instead of steering the affairs of the party, you are sitting unconcerned and criticizing the party. He was bequeathed with 18 seats but couldn’t even maintain the figure. Instead, he lost more seats. Just Central Region, you couldn’t manage.”



Mr Bawah Braimah Muhammad again said it is better to take him out of the party than to allow him in and destroy it.



“For people like that, if you do not take them out for people to know that they are not part of you, he will be an insider causing trouble and someone sitting outside will say Allotey is an NDC but listen to what he is saying about NDC. Now, everyone knows Allotey is not an NDC member, he has been dismissed and it is the right thing to do, “he added.