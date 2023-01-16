NDC should sanction all unserious presidential aspirants - Ablakwa

Politics of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the party should sanction all unserious persons who have indicated that they will be contesting in its presidential primaries.



According to him, the people of Ghana are yearning for the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama, and nobody should be allowed to contest him.



The MP, who made these remarks in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that this is not the time for the NDC to engage in needless competitions that might create unnecessary tension in the party.



“Honestly, I agree with the suggestion by the general secretary that some of the aspirants who try to waste our time and resources must be sanctioned.



“Let us face it. If you look at the battle ahead, the way they (this government) have destroyed the country and the way majority of Ghanaians are calling for John Mahama, you just have to come on board.



“Look at the pain in the country, the anguish, the total deprivation; this is not the time for the only hope for the nation to be engaging in needless internal squabbles,” he said in Twi.



He appealed to all members of the NDC who have stated their intention of contesting in the NDC presidential primaries to hold on with their ambition and try for elections after 2024.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, even though has not stated his intention of contesting in the NDC flagebearship race, is regarded by many as the presumptive presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 election and is expected to face competition from the former Minister for Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and ex-Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu.



Watch the interview below:











IB/SEA