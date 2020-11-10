General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

NDC sets record straight on relocation of UESD satellite campus from Afram Plains

The NDC say it will restore for the people of Afram Plains the satellite campus of the UESD

The Eastern Regional Secretariat has flatly rejected claims by the Ministry of Education in its response to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on the relocation of the satellite campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) from Afram Plains to Bunso by the current government.



The Education Ministry in its statement on the former presidents’ assertions pointed out that Mr Mahama was peddling falsehood by claiming that the site of the campus had been moved from Donrkorkrom in the Kwahu North District of the Afram Plains area to Kyebi which is the incumbent president’s hometown.





“Mr. John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, is quoted to have said ‘One thing which has gone wrong is that the University [UESD] was supposed to have a second campus, and that second campus was supposed to be in Afram Plains but I have heard that the President has relocated the campus from Afram Plains to his hometown.’



“First of all, it is well known that the President of the Republic hails from Kyebi, which is 20 miles away from Bunso, the site for a proposed satellite campus of the university, and therefore the assertion that the President has relocated the said campus to his hometown could not possibly be correct,” the Ministry said in its release dated November 8, 2020.



The Ministry further rejected the claim by Mr Mahama that his government had secured funding and awarded contract for the construction of the university and went ahead to explain circumstances leading to the siting of the campus at Bunso instead of Donkorkrom.



The NDC, however, has swiftly in a rebuttal contained in a statement issued its Eastern Regional Secretariat said: “at no point did H.E. John Mahama state that the satellite campus was relocated to Kyebi, Mr. Akufo Addo's hometown as the release sort to suggest, and the videos and audio voices are available.”



According to the NDC it is “public knowledge that the government of H. E. John Mahama secured a site from Nananom in Afram Plains to build a satellite campus of the UESD which has since been relocated by the Akufo Addo government to Akim Bunso after assuming power.”



The party whiles damning the Akufo-Addo government for being wicked in relocating the campus to create an impression that the original beneficiaries do not deserve it, vowed to restore the campus in Afram Plains if voted back to power and urged the people to continue supporting the party.





Read the full release below :



For Immediate Release



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS



EASTERN REGIONAL SECRETARIAT



SETTING THE RECORDS ON AKUFO ADDO’S NEPOTISTIC RELOCATION OF EASTERN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS FROM AFRAM PLAINS



The Eastern regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress has become aware of a statement authored by one Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, styled as a press secretary to the minister for Education, dated 8th November, 2020, with the heading “Ministry of Education rejects Mr. John Mahama’s assertion on University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD)”.



In the release, the said press secretary to the minister deliberately and mischievously misrepresented H. E. John Dramani Mahama, with the aim of scoring cheap political points and to obscure the fundamental issues raised. We would like to posit the below;



1. H. E. John Mahama, during his tour of the Eastern region stated that the Akufo Addo government after assuming power, unfairly relocated the satellite campus of UESD which his government gave to the people of Afram Plains to Bunso, which has been collaborated by the press secretary’s release.



2. At no point did H.E. John Mahama state that the satellite campus was relocated to Kyebi, Mr. Akufo Addo’s hometown as the release sort to suggest, and the videos and audio voices are available.



3. It is also a public knowledge that the government of H. E. John Mahama secured a site from Nananom in Afram Plains to build a satellite campus of the UESD which has since been relocated by the Akufo Addo government to Akim Bunso after assuming power.



4. The Akufo Addo government is dazed at the massive reception H.E. John Mahama’s 4 day tour enjoyed in the home region of Akufo-Addo, especially when he couldn’t receive same, hence this childish attempt to divert attention.



5. Infact the next President of Ghana, John Mahama, emphasized that he is not against the establishment of a campus of any university at different places to spur development, including Bunso. However, it is wickedness to relocate a project from one place to another creating an impression that the original beneficiaries do not deserve.

It is public knowledge how the NPP members of parliament, then in opposition, undermined the establishment of this university, even at Somanya.



The Eastern regional secretariat of the NDC is by this release stating without a scintilla of doubt that the statement being attributed to H. E. John Mahama, is inaccurate, irresponsible, and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



We urge this Rodney Nkrumah and his boss to focus on the myriad of problems facing the education sector now, some of which have been highlighted by CHASS and Civil society groups.



We are also by this statement urging the people of Afram Plains to continue to support the NDC and H.E. John Mahama, and trust that the satellite campus of the UESD which was unfairly taken from them by the nepotistic and failed Akufo Addo government, will be restored.



We also wish to say thank you to His Excellency John Mahama for his strategic visit to the Region and his message of hope that has been accepted by the good people of the Eastern Region.

