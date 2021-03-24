NDC sacks: Why Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs, Atubiga have been booted out of the party

Politics of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Call it a year of suspensions and perhaps you won’t be too far from the truth. We’ve barely reached the first quarter of the year and already, three top members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been kicked out of the party.



The party has cited breach of conduct in all 3 cases for Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman, Stephen Atubiga, a former presidential hopeful, and Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the party.



In this piece, we take a look at the individual cases that led to the suspension of these 3 persons:



Koku Anyidoho:



Former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho was the first to be suspended. In a press release dated 8th February 2021, and signed by General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party noted that it received two separate petitions from two registered members of the party.



These two individuals; Mobarak Abdul-Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer) and Eric Adjei (Bono Regional Dep. Com. Off.), lodged an official complaint against his conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.



According to the announcement, a decision to suspend Mr. Anyidoho with immediate effect was made after a meeting on January 20, 2021.



This decision by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party, was in accordance with article 46 (1), 46 (6) and 46 (8) of the party’s constitution.



The petition was subsequently referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee.



Mr. Anyidoho meanwhile is a known fearless critic of some happenings in the party he deems controversial.



The former executive and confidant of late President John Evans Atta-Mills, has not failed to criticize, among others, some actions of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and lauded the sitting president and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) when he thought they deserved commendation.







Allotey Jacobs:



Former Central Regional Chair of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs was next. This was his second suspension after an initial one in 2020 over what the party described as his persistent anti-party conduct.



This recent suspension was captured in a press release from the party, dated Tuesday March 23, 2021 and signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The letter cited anti-party behavior as the major contributing factor to the dismissal of Mr. Allotey Jacobs.



It noted that following a report by the FEC after a meeting on March 17, Mr. Jacobs was found guilty of misconduct and anti-party conduct pursuant to article 48 (1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.



It further noted that the committee acting in compliance of article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution, has decided to expel him from the party, with no recognition whatsoever as a party member. He was also directed to return any party properties.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs has however reacted, calling the move a funny one, considering he had dismissed himself from the party, way before this letter emerged.







Stephen Atubiga:



Just a day after the suspension of Allotey Jacobs, Stephen Atubiga, a former party presidential hopeful followed.



A letter signed by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, noted that the suspension was warranted by an alleged breach of the party’s code of conduct after he had previously apologized and pledged to be of good conduct following a meeting with FEC in February, 2021.



It cited utterances published in the media, unfounded comments about key senior party members and recent outbursts on his social media platforms as reasons for the revocation of a previous decision by the party.



Details of the suspension letter also has it that, the case has been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.







