NDC's victory in 2024 elections not assured - Yaw Boateng Gyan warns

Yaw Baoteng Gyan a former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned members against the dangers of complacency ahead of the 2024 election.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on December 12, 2023, he addressed individuals within the NDC who may be under the impression that the party is comfortably positioned to reclaim power in the upcoming elections.



Drawing from past experiences, he highlighted that such complacency had contributed to the party's descent into opposition in previous elections.



He stressed that winning elections requires proactive efforts and should not be taken for granted.



"Let me say power is not taken on a silver platter, nobody should make their mind that we've already won the elections. We don't win elections just like that; if so, then we shouldn't even campaign. Shouldn’t we base [our expectations] on hardship in the country?” he said.



He urged party members to dedicate themselves to rigorous campaigns and to prioritize the training of party agents to ensure a robust presence in the electoral process.



"We have to work hard and train our party's agents and win the elections. So nobody should make his or her mind that it is that easy that we have won.



"We did the same, having that complacency, and now we are in opposition, so everybody should come and help so that we can win power," Gyan asserted.



