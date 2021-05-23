NDC’s refusal to participate in IPAC wrong-headed, an exercise in futility - Kweku Baako

Politics of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr has described as an 'exercise in futility' NDC's decision not to participate in IPAC meetings.



The opposition party intends to boycott every Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting because according to them, their contributions are often disregarded.



Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah says “So for purposes of achieving whatever agenda, entities that the EC knows will not qualify to be political parties are recruited and mobilized, bring them and then they will all say we agree and sign. Then the NDC which is the biggest opposition party is allowed to have just one person representing them at IPAC for decision making. So when we go to IPAC meetings our presence and input does not make any difference. So the NDC cannot have a situation where we have an equal number of seats in Parliament with the NPP but are allowed to have only one vote just as the smaller parties.”



Kweku Baako contributing to a panel discussion on Joy Newsfile programme, Saturday, said the decision to boycott IPAC meeting is 'wrong-headed'.



"An exercise in futility; that decision is wrong-headed and has no sustainable effect. They can’t sustain it. I can see in my mind's eye of they reviewing that decision and going back to the IPAC. The NDC can't ignore any serious electoral body...it’s a question of mutuality; both sides need each other" he intimated.



Based on a precedent and referring to a June 26, 1995, Electoral Commission minute, Mr Baako confidently said: "The NDC will return to the table, they will return to the IPAC".



However, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi disagrees with Kweku Baako's view that their boycott "is wrong-headed, and an exercise in futility"



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the opposition party has justified their decision to boycott in a one-on-one interview on UTV.



