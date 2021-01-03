Politics of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: 3 News

NDC’s petition is unbelievable – Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has described the reliefs being sought after by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their election petition filed at the Supreme Court against the results of the 2020 elections as unbelievable.



He noted that the leadership of the main opposition party told the entire world that they had won the elections yet, the elections management body rigged in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But in their petition, they are asking for a rerun of the elections.



The Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, December 30, filed the petition at the apex court which seeks, among other things, a rerun of the presidential elections, asking the Court for an order to restrain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, from holding himself out as president-elect.



Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Eugene Arhin stated that “NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, told the whole world that former President Mahama had won the 2020 presidential election with some 50.15%. Indeed, the former President himself said: “the NDC won the presidential and parliamentary election”.



“So why are these claims not contained in their petition to the Supreme Court? Was it not based on the claim that the election had been “stolen” from them that they asked the supporters to hit the streets? “Unbelievable.”



Other persons have expressed similar sentiments about the NDC's election petition.



A Ghanaian lecturer at the Auburn University, Alabama in the United States of America (USA), Dr Hayford Nsiah, has said even if the Supreme Court of Ghana grants Mr John Mahama his relief for a rerun of the 2020 presidential elections, a lot of voters will move away from him and the NDC.



This, he said, comes on the heels of the reliefs Mr Mahama is seeking with the petition that he has filed at the apex court as against what he and his party told the entire world immediately after the elections to the effect that they won the Presidential and parliamentary elections yet the Electoral Commission (EC) rigged in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Commenting on this development on the Key Points Programme hosted by Abena Tabi on TV3 Saturday, January 2, Dr Nsiah said “Initially, former President Mahama was claiming that he had won the election only to submit the petition and he is now telling us that he doesn’t know that anybody won the election and so there should have been a runoff.



“When I read that it took me aback a little bit because I believe strongly that even if it should resolve in a runoff that statement he made and what the NDC party made might push certain kind of voters away from them.”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.