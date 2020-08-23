Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

NDC's gross deficit of ideas explains manifesto delay - Gabby jabs

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Senior member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has also thrown salvos at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not launching their manifesto.



According to him, the party lacks ideas and was only waiting for the NPP to launch it’s manifesto so they could steal ideas from it.



In a tweet, the lawyer said: “The NDC, the party desperate to take back power, rather waited to study NPP manifesto, pick gaps to help fill up their manifesto. It shows the gross deficit of ideas masquerading as an alternative Govt.”



The party’s general Secretary John Boadu also in Saturday made similar claims when he addressed the party at it’s manifesto launch.



“It is worth pointing out that our opponents announced to the world some two or so months ago that their manifesto was ready and they’ve been presented to their party leadership yet they have still not been able to launch it for the people of this country to see what is in it.



“Obviously they are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy our ideas as usual,” he said.





