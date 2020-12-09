General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC's claim that Akufo-Addo is using military to overturn election results 'false, unfounded' – Nitiwul

Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul

The Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, has debunked claims made by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, that President Akufo-Addo is attempting to use the Ghana Armed Forces to “steal the victory” of the biggest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.



While addressing the media on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, Mr Mahama said: “Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic: You cannot use the military to try to overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won and, so, we would resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people. The right thing must be done”.



The Ministry of Defence, in a statement issued by Mr Nitiwul on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, however, dismissed the claims as “false and without any foundation”.



The statement indicated that: “For the 2020 general elections, the military is deployed to support the Ghana Police Service and not to engage in politics”.



“The general public is, therefore, implored to ignore the malicious propaganda against the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) but rather co-operate with them and the other security agencies”.



The Ministry of Defence also reiterated that “the Ghana Armed Forces is a very professional institution and its members are well-respected across the entire world for their professionalism, service to mankind and neutrality”.



In view of this, the ministry noted that “it will not accept any unsubstantiated allegation against the GAF as a body or any of its members without proof”.



Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.