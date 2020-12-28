Politics of Monday, 28 December 2020

NDC’s agenda is to destroy our family with lies – Gabby reacts to Asante Bediatuo's alleged Maybachs

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of claims of the NDC against President Akufo-Addo and his relatives.



Gabby Otchere Darko's comments come on the back of the wedding of Nana Asante Bedituo, Secretary to President Akufo-Addo.



Prior to Nana Asante Bedituo's wedding, there were photos of two Maybachs suggesting that he had bought one for himself and one for his wife.



But reacting to what he says is “propaganda”, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the NDC will rest not in making public lies about the family of the President just for their ulterior agenda.



To him, it’s about time Ghanaians get to know and understand that the NDC has nothing good to offer but just to throw dust into the eyes of the people and disrespect their intelligence.



He indicated that he was at the wedding of Nana Asante Bediatuo and the event was simple and very decent.



Gabby’s post said; “I was at the traditional wedding of my nephew, chief and friend, Nana Asante Bediatuo, in Nsawam yesterday. It was decent and simple. A marriage of two people who have loved each other for years. But, the NDC is determined to continue with the lies and hate campaign against our family."



"These two cars you see in the picture are not “His & Hers” for the Bediatuos. But, owned by businessman Kwame “Cheddar” Bediako, alias Freedom Jacob Caesar. And, the vehicles had no link with the event or the couple."



Adding that; "The nonsense never stopped and won’t stop but it is for the Ghanaian people to know the NDC game of lies and pushing an aggressive hate campaign against the Ofori-Atta family and the people around the President, all in the name of politics”.

