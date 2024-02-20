NDC’s Yayra Koku links Bawumia's Tap-and-Go bus monitoring system to China

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, has raised serious security concerns over the new Tap and Go Transport Service launched by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on February 19, 2024.



According to him, the Tap-and-Go bus monitoring system is being hosted in China and that threatens the privacy of commuters who use the system for transport.



The Tap and Go Transport Service is a digital platform that allows passengers to pay for their fares using a reloaded card, which they can tap on a device installed on buses or rails when they join them.



The service also includes a system for monitoring the buses using CCTV cameras, which the vice president said was developed in Ghana.



However, Yayra Koku, who is also a system analyst, said in a post on X, on February 20, 2024, that the software for the CCTV monitoring was purchased from China and is hosted on Chinese servers.



Yayra argued that the use of Chinese software poses a serious threat to the privacy and security of passengers and the nation as a whole.



He also questioned the vice president and the national security agencies for launching such a system without addressing the security implications.



Regarding the security of the system, Yayra Koku said that the software could enable the Chinese government or hackers to access the facial images and personal data of passengers and to spy on the activities and movements of the buses.



“This software is hosted in China and is available for purchase by anyone who can afford the hardware (CCTV) it powers. My concern is whether we are now entrusting our safety to the Chinese.



“Consider China's mass surveillance and human rights violations. Anyone who boards the new bus is automatically monitored by CCTV, and their facial images are sent directly to Chinese servers. We do not know what the retention policy is with these companies. Data privacy concerns? Just to name a few,” the post said.



Dr Bawumia added in his speech that the new Tap and Go digital system, unlike the Aayalolo, which was only limited to intra-city, this new one is expansive and tailored to support other public transport services, including parcel deliveries and tracking, taxi hailing, inter-city bus services, inner-city bus services such as Metro Mass and Aayalolo.



Below is the full post by Yayra Koku on X



When I first saw the picture yesterday, I decided to zoom in to see if I could see the IP address of Bawumia's Bus Monitoring system, which was launched yesterday. Fortunately for me, the cameraman captured the IP address (120.79.58.1:8088/808gps/login.html), allowing me to see.



The next step was for me to determine if the IP address was public or private. Luckily, it was a public IP address. I checked it again and discovered that the IP address and everything else were from China (hosting, etc.).



I was curious, so I called my friend, who was previously using the same CCTV for his Uber because I configured it for him. EXPOSED !!! It is the same software. Herrrrrrh Bawumia.



Did the data protection authority conduct due diligence prior to commissioning, or was commissioning rushed to score cheap political points?

The raw IP address of the vehicle monitoring software is publicly available online with a quick search.



The next step is to try and enter the system and show you all the images and live video.





