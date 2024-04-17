NDC's Siisi Crentsil donates 35 motorbikes to support the NDC Central Regional campaign

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: attractive mustapha, Contributor

Chairman of the Central Regional Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress donated 35 brand new motorbikes yesterday 16th April 2024, to support campaign activities in the Central Region.



In a brief handing over ceremony, he indicated that his gesture is in response to an appeal from the strategic and visible Regional Chairman Noble Prof Richard Asiedu to which he has responded positively as one of his many personal contributions to assist the campaigns of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the Parliamentary candidates from Central Region.



He also assured the Regional Chairman that an additional 15 motorbikes will be handed over to the region soon to aid party works and assignments.



The Regional Chairman who duly received the motorbikes and their accompanying documentation on behalf of the party in the region showed much appreciation for this gesture, promised to put them to good use towards the rescue mission, acknowledged the Minority Leader who has donated 180 motorbikes to the region as well and called on all major stakeholders from the Region and friends of the Region to emulate their kind gesture accordingly.



Consequently, distributions to the beneficiary Constituencies commenced immediately, with Hon Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Parliamentary Candidate of Awutu Senya East being the first to take delivery of ten of these motorbikes.