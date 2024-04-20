NDC's Bernard Oduro Takyi adopts projects in 13 orphan constituencies

Regional News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: Bernard Oduro Takyi, Contributor

In a strategic move aimed at securing victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 elections, Bernard Oduro Takyi, popularly known as B.O.T, a member of the NDC National Youth Committee, has spearheaded a project targeting 13 orphan constituencies across the nation.



The initiative dubbed the "13 Orphan Constituencies Project," is designed to provide support to NDC parliamentary aspirants contesting in constituencies where the party traditionally faces significant challenges.



Bernard Oduro Takyi, a chartered accountant by profession, outlined the key objectives of the project, emphasizing its primary goal of securing victory for the NDC in the identified constituencies.



According to him, central to the initiative is a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to each constituency immediately upon the launch of their 2024 parliamentary campaigns.



This financial support aims to bolster the campaign efforts of NDC aspirants and strengthen their electoral prospects.



Furthermore, the project entails comprehensive stakeholder engagements in each constituency, with a focus on rallying support and mobilizing resources for NDC candidates.



Media engagements will also play a pivotal role in the project, with tailored strategies implemented in each constituency to amplify the party's message and reach a broader audience.



Moreover, community engagement initiatives will be conducted in each constituency, fostering direct interactions between NDC aspirants and the local populace.



Speaking to some NDC sympathizers at the Mfantseman Constituency, which is among the orphan constituencies, Bernard Oduro Takyi admonished the residents to vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections Dr. Prince Arhin.



"Vote for our parliamentary candidate Dr Arhin, he is humble, intelligent and he will bring development in this constituency."



The 13 orphan constituencies targeted by the project include Sunyani West, Sunyani East, Berekum West, Mpohor, Dome Kwabenya, Asunafo North, Sefwi Akontombra, Mfantseman, Dormaa East, Techiman South, Essikado Ketan and Zabzugu.