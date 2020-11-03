Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

NDC's Awutu Senya East PC promises free legal service for traders, artisans

Phyllis Naa Koryoo NDC PC for Awutu Senya East Constituency

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Phyllis Naa Koryoo, has promised to establish what she termed as a ‘legal hub’ to help traders and artisans in the Constituency.



Naa Koryoo said because most of these traders and artisans do not have spokespersons and legal representations, they make mistakes in their daily activities.



The NDC PC gave the promise in an interview on Monday, November 2 on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare.



“I will create a legal hub for the people because traders, artisans, and other petty traders are making petty petty mistakes in their daily activities. This legal hub will handle pro bono cases for the traders and artisans.” She added that “some of their mistakes are very minute. Some needed just advice. Some needed just counselling as soon as possible; we need that help for our people”.



Changing Kasoa



Naa Koryoo promised to change the depleted name of the Constituency, especially the District Capital, Kasoa.



She noted that gone were the days Kasoa had a good name but continued poor policies by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and terrorization of the citizens have created a bad name for Central Region town.



“Gone were the days, Kasoa was a better place. Kasoa had a good name but it is now the most notorious in the Region,” she explained.



Naa Koryoo said, “now, all we hear is bad news from Kasoa and we need to change the face of Kasoa together”.



She noted that “politics is a calling. It’s just as pastoral work. I had the calling and I have responded to the calling”.



She noted that “politics is a service to mankind. It is a service to humanity”.



Naa Koryoo noted that the high unemployment in the Constituency has been attributed to high crime rate but she will ensure employment creation becomes the hub of the Constituency to reduce the crime rate.



She said she would create one village for artisans in the constituency to enable them have a better place to work.





