General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC’s Annan suspects fraud for his defeat, vows to challenge the verdict

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Effutu constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch in Effutu constituency in the Central Region has vowed to challenge the Electoral Commission (EC) over what they claim is a stolen verdict during the just-ended elections results collation which ended in favor of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The aggrieved party faithful reiterated that the just-ended 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections in the Effutu constituency was compromised and characterized by fraud, hence the declaration of the NPP candidate of the area, Alexander Afeny- Markin as a winner.



Addressing the media on behalf of the party faithful, the defeated opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Effutu constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan suspected that the entire Electoral Commission staff at most of the polling centres were compromised to become part of a grand scheme to rig the election in favor of the NPP.



He explained that, Effutu NDC discovered that nearly all the Pink Sheets which their party agents signed or did not sign have the same handwriting “looking like they were written by the same Presiding Officer as provided in the declaration”.



“We wonder how 143 pink sheets from 143 polling centres will have the same handwriting and suspect these were done outside the centres and brought onto the polling centers, and were swapped during the signing process” Dr. Kofi Annan hinted.



According to him, a number of Effutu NDC agents declined to sign some of the Pink Sheets, strangely all the pink sheets got to the collation center signed.



In view of this, Dr. Kofi Annan strongly believed that someone or some people forged the signatures of some of their party agents to validate the pink sheets.



Dr. Kofi Annan called on the Electoral Commission to undertake its own internal investigations to ascertain how they have been used to subvert the will of the constituents.





