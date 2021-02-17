Politics of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: My News GH

NDC’s 2012 petition ‘karma’ now haunting them in 2020 Supreme Court case – Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman, NDC

Suspended former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress Allotey Jacobs has said that Karma is dealing with the NDC with regards to the 2020 petition.



According to him, Karma is real and effective as “the stick that was used to hit Takyi is the same stick that will be used to hit Baah” with regards to the proceedings in court.



He has advised the NDC to rather sit up and reorganize the party or forget 2024.



According to him, if the NDC does not focus on and rebuild the party, they will be shocked by the 2024 results of the election.



He indicated while speaking on Accra-based Happy FM re-streamed by MyNewsGh.com that the NDC party has a herculean task of beating the NPP considering the inroads made by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The law of karma is real and whatever you do is there waiting for you. For me, my advise to the NDC is that they should go back and reorganize the party for 2024 because the herculean task ahead of NDC in 2024 is Bawumia. Unless the NPP makes a mistake of not voting him to be their flagbearer.



It’s a herculean task and I keep on saying it, you won’t see it now but when you start seeing it, it will be boom. I don’t know the stuff he’s made of but when you look at our political space, he has changed the discourse and you see, the Northern region was for NDC but you see the inroads the NPP is making? So I’m saying that he’s gradually eating into space”.