NDC runs to Appeals Court for cover in Techiman South case

Politics of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently seeking cover at the Appeals Court after a move to amend its earlier stance on a ‘no collation’ in the Techiman South Constituency was rejected by the Wenchi High Court.



The petitioners had originally claimed there was no collation of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the Techiman South Constituency, insisting there were also no documents to that effect.



Following an order by the Court which was complied with by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, April 19, 2021, with details of collation and pink sheets to prove otherwise, the petitioner Christopher Beyere Basongti sought to amend the party’s earlier stance to the effect that there was collation but it was characterized by inaccuracies.



Christopher Beyere Basongti, an application was for direction through a motion that had been filed to amend some reliefs and also change the title of his suit but this was declined.



According to the petitioner, he wanted to amend the petition to say there was rather no “proper” collation but the court turned down the application and slapped a GHC 500 cost against them.



Dissatisfied with the latest ruling, the petitioner has headed to the Appeals Court to challenge the Wenchi High Court ruling of April 29, 2021



Portions of the application challenging the High Court’s decision reads “Petitioner/Appellant herein being dissatisfied with the ruling of the High Court, Wenchi delivered on 29th April. 2021 doth hereby appeal to this Court on the grounds contained in paragraph 3 herein and at the hearing will seek the reliefs set out in paragraph 4”



He further added that “part of the decision complained of the whole of the ruling”



It would be recalled that the NDC after the 2020 polls dared the EC to produce the collation sheets of the polls in Techiman South insisting it was rigged in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and proceeded to the Wenchi High Court to challenge the outcome.



Mr. Beyere Basongti is praying the Court to annul the declaration of Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as the winner of the 2020 Parliamentary Election in the Techiman South Constituency and declare him as the winner instead.



Political pundits are however of the view that the latest move will further delay the swift determination of the case at the Wenchi High Court arguing that the NDC is only engaging in time-wasting.