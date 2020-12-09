General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

NDC retains New Edubiase and Ejura-Sekyedumase seats

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) retained the New Edubiase and Ejura-Sekyedumase parliamentary seats to further consolidate its stronghold in these constituencies.



This is in addition to the Asawase constituency, which is also the strongest and formidable seat of the party in the Ashanti Region.



Mr Abdul Salam Adams recaptured the New Edubiase seat which was taken away by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections, with 19,693 votes as against that of Mr George Oduro, the incumbent Member of Parliament, who had 17,592 votes.



Other parliamentary candidates were Emmanuel Nsiah Asare of CPP 143 and Benjamin Brobbey, an independent candidate who got 92 votes.



At Ejura-Sekyedumase, Braimah Mohammed Bawa of NDC polled 30,056 votes to retain the seat for the party.



His closest contender, Mohammed Salisu Bamba of the NPP obtained 25,009 votes, while Adams Husein of CPP had 119; Larry Samuel of PNC had 53 and Osman Muba of the NDP had 30 votes.



The Ashanti regional branch of the NPP had prior to the December 07 general elections, launched agenda 47/47 to capture these parliamentary seats from the NDC.



However, the results in the 2020 parliamentary elections have proved that NDC was still very strong in these areas.





