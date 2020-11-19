General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

NDC resorting to juju men for victory in 2020 – Owusu Bempah alleges

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and leader, Glorious Word Power Ministry International

The Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is consulting deities for a victory in the impending election.



But according to him, God has given him enough powers to conquer the NDC’s demigods they intend invoking to win the 2020 election.



“The NDC is trying to use juju for the 2020 elections but I will show them that God has made me more powerful than the places they have been visiting,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The man who has tried so hard to deny his prophecy of Donald Trump winning of the elections in the United States of America said the NDC leader John Dramani Mahama can never be President in Ghana for another term.



To him, the NDC is dead spiritually and will not come back to power soon because the spirit behind the party has been taken away by its founder.



“You won’t be President of Ghana again. It will be over my dead body. I’m not God and I’m not the only voter in Ghana but you can never be President again. If you like save today’s date I will let you know that there are people who have been spiritually fortified by God.



You people are using voodoo but that won’t work because I’m bigger than the places you’ve been visiting. The spirit of the NDC is dead and gone after Rawlings’ death and I will prove it and give you revelations”.





