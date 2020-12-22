Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC protests may get out of control – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the spontaneous manner of the massive street protests by the party supporters is likely to intensify and may get out of control.



There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country, burning tyres and mounting roadblocks and calling for an audit of the 2020 Presidential election that declared President Akufo-Addo winner.



Last week’s protest at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Accra saw some 26 supporters arrested and have been granted GHC10,000 bail each by a court.



There have been calls on the NDC to stop the protests and proceed to court if it thinks it has a solid case but the party has indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.



Speaking to Host Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/Kasapa FM, Mr Asiedu Nketia stated that peace will reign in Ghana only when the injustice against the NDC is corrected.



“Spontaneity of our demonstrations will intensify and may get out of control. You saw what went on in Mali, if we don’t want same to happen in Ghana then the one bringing the injustice must be called to order. She must correct the injustice for peace to reign in Ghana. Why is it that the voices of conscience in this country and our chiefs are all quiet while this injustice is perpetrated? Those who have been shot dead are all NDC people, if someone wants peace in Ghana, then the one firing the guns must be told to stop. That is when peace will reign in the country.”



The NDC has said its next line of action will be determined after auditing figures from all polling stations and gathering all relevant evidence relating to the elections.





