NDC protesters clash with military in Kumasi

A protestor talking to a military officer

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region nearly clashed with military-cum-police force during Sunday’s demonstration in Kumasi.



Protesting results of the December 7 general elections, the demonstrators attempted to burn car tyres in front of the Jubilee Park, a move that nearly marred the otherwise peaceful march.



But calm was restored.



This is the second time within one week that the largest opposition party is hitting the streets of Kumasi over the declared results of the elections.



The march was led by some regional and national executives of the party.



The NDC has vowed to continue the protests until the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) overturns the results of the just-ended elections and declare same in favour of their leader, John Dramani Mahama.

