NDC propaganda machine behind my 2024 running mate posters with Bawumia – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The whipping up of political tension in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) (NPP) between the Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trades and Industries Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng is a grand scheme of the opposition party ahead of the 2024 elections.



“It’s the work of the opposition party. They are causing confusion for NPP. They are behind Bawumia for 2024 posters and our members too have joined it”, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu alleged on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Senior Member of NPP, even before the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo for a second term, the NDC’s devise was to set confusion in NPP by coming out with the Vice president’s posters suggesting an intent to contest NPP flagbearership come 2024.



“Elements in the opposition party are the ones causing all the confusion. Even the government has not done with the appointment of Deputy Ministers but see what people are doing now”, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu bemoaned.



This comes after the Suame lawmaker reportedly said, NPP will need non-Akan as flagbearer to lead the party going forward for 2024, a statement which has drawn many condemnations from some members of the party.



Meanwhile, political pundits are calling the leadership of the party to take swift move to address the issues as they predict doom for the party going for the next general elections.