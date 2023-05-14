NDC primaries: Terlabi re-elected parliamentary candidate for Lower Manya Krobo

Regional News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The dreams of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region for a fourth straight parliamentary term have been boosted by his victory in today's NDC parliamentary primaries which ended a short while ago.



Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi beat three otter contenders for the opportunity to contest the seat on the ticket of the opposition party in the next parliamentary elections slated for 2024.



The MP polled 847 votes with his closest contender, Dr Winfred Korletey Baah polling 393 votes with John Kenneth Tedd-Tetteh and Miss Kekeli Adanuvor who resigned her position as women organizer to contest for the seat recording 111 and 38 votes respectively.



Ten votes were declared as spoilt ballots.



Jubilant supporters of the MP erupted into a jubilant mood even before District Electoral Officer, Mr Jonathan Okine declared the results.



The MP in a victory message to his branch executives and supporters who defied the rains to mass up in his house attributed his victory to their overwhelming support for him.



He congratulated them for comporting themselves during the elections, adding that the 2024 elections was a done deal for President Mahama and the NDC.



Presidential primaries



In the presidential primaries, former President John Dramani received an overwhelming endorsement to once again contest as presidential candidate on the ticket of the party in the next elections.



Mr. Mahama polled 1,383 votes while Mr Kojo Bonsu managed 10 votes with 7 rejected votes.