NDC primaries: Tension brews in Sunyani West over reported disqualification of Ernest Ayesu, Evelyn Akantoa

Politics of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is heavy tension in the Sunyani West Constituency among members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, following reports of the disqualification of two candidates in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Ernest Ayesu, a mining engineer with Newmont Ghana Limited was purportedly disqualified on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after facing the vetting committee on Monday evening.



Mr Ayesu was lifted shoulder-high after what many described as an incredible performance.



But after the jubilation by his supporters, the vetting committee on Tuesday afternoon indicated that Mr Ayesu is unfit to contest in the primaries.



According to the committee, Mr Ayesu has not lived in the Sunyani West Constituency for the required number of years and therefore cannot participate in the party's upcoming primaries as specified by the party’s constitution.



In a related development, another contender, Evelyn Akantoa was also deemed unqualified for the contest, following concerns about her membership in the constituency in addition to other allegations of falsified documents.



Her supporters have vowed to employ all means possible to ensure that she gets back into the race.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the vetting committee and deputy national general secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Foyoo Gbande, says neither Ayesu nor Evelyn Akantoa has been disqualified.



Speaking in an interview with myjoyonline.com on the back of the tensions in the constituency, he explained that there is no substantive decision on the two.



According to him, the candidates have temporarily been placed on hold awaiting a final determination of the issues surrounding their candidature.



Mr Gbande said the outstanding issues which came up in the course of the vetting will be addressed by the close of day, Tuesday.



Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:















IB/DA