NDC primaries: I'm more resourceful to compete NPP - Parliamentary aspirant

Politics of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: elvisanokyenews.com

The parliamentary candidate hopeful on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Bosomtwe Constituency, Ibrahim Asante Boadu has stated that he has the resources to compete with whoever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elects as their candidate for the 2024 general elections.



He said, "Though the constituency is undoubtedly one of the strongest holds of the NPP, I believe that the resources available at my disposal will help me to win the Parliamentary seat for the NDC."



He was speaking at Aputuogya, a town also in the constituency where he presented five of the thirty-nine motorbikes he had promised to give to the thirty-nine ward coordinators of the constituency.



"The remaining thirty-four of the bikes will be presented to the other coordinators by the end of the year. This is not the only way I am helping the party to win the seat but I also have intentions to donate mobile phones which will be used for data collection during the 2024 elections to all the 191 polling stations of which ten of the phones have already been issued, the remaining will be given to them by the end of the year."



"I saw the need to donate these items to the party especially the motorbikes because of the deteriorating nature of most of our roads which lead to smaller towns in the constituency in order to make movement easy during the elections," he said.



Speaking to journalists, Mr Justice Agambah Patrick, who is the constituency secretary of the party thanked Mr Boadu for the good intentions he has for the Bosomtwe NDC party.



He further pleaded to delegates to vote for the vision of the aspirant to help move the party forward.



Some of the coordinators also expressed their gratitude to the aspirant for his kind gesture and asked for God's blessings on his ambitions and his life.