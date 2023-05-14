NDC primaries: Adamu Ramadan re-elected at Adenta

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan has retained his seat as parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Adentan constituency.



He secured 1,015 votes against his main opposite and former Gender Minister Naa Oye Bampoe Addo who secured 989 whiles new entrant, Linda Asibi Awuni polled 506 votes.



The former Presidential Staffer is the first candidate two win the primaries twice after his first attempt in 2019.



Addressing the media after the official declaration, Adamu Ramadan expressed readiness to work with his contenders and is confident of breaking the 4-year circle in the main elections in 2024.