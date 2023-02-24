NDC presidential primaries: I'm pained Dr. Duffuor won't win - Governance lecturer

Politics of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says former President John Dramani Mahama will tromp his competitors in the impending National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.



The party opened its presidential and parliamentary nomination on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and former President John Mahama has picked his nomination forms to contest the NDC flagbearer race.



Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Rector of the University of Professional Studies picked the forms on behalf of Mr. Mahama at the party’s headquarters.



“Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, leadership counts. If leadership counts then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people and one who believes in people-centred policies.



"Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that,” Prof. Alabi said while declaring the former President's readiness to lead the NDC.



However, other candidates have popped up to contend for the Presidential candidate spot during the NDC primaries scheduled in May this year; names such as the former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu have come up.



To Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, there is no shred of doubt that Mr. Mahama is the favorite of the party delegates.



In his estimation, there is no hope for the other candidates so far as the NDC Presidential race is concerned.



"President Mahama will not get anything less than 80 percent . . . the one whose own pains me a lot is Dr. Duffour; a fine gentleman. He qualifies and all that but unfortunately he won't win. I believe Kojo Bonsu will also pick his forms but he won't get up to 3 percent . . . The majority of the party members have made up their minds to vote for President Mahama," he asserted while speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



TWI NEWS