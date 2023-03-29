NDC presidential primaries: Ernest Kobeah drops out – Report

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, has reportedly dropped out of the party's flagbearership race for the 2024 elections.



According to citinewsroom.com, Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman, submitted a letter indicating his decision to leave the race to the NDC's elections committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



The report also stated that the reasons for Kobeah's decision are yet to be disclosed.



On Tuesday, the presidential hopeful's vetting was suspended and scheduled to continue today.



After the suspension, he told journalists that "There is no issue. Just [that] I need to come back tomorrow. Everything is fine and successful".



Kobeah abandoning his candidature makes former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu the only candidates for the presidential primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.



