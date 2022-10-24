NDC polls: Muntaka fears changing incumbent party executives in Asawase politically unhealthy

Politics of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region Muntaka Mubarak has warned that an attempt to prevent incumbent party executives to run the contest unopposed could be politically suicidal.



According to the Minority Chief Whip the selection process does not necessarily have to be by an election, which he said has often time turned chaotic.



He fears such negative activities distract the focus of the party and negatively affect its electoral fortunes.



“Democracy doesn’t mean that we should just go and change everything [after four years], unless there is an issue. [It may be that] the person is old, sick or may have broken away from the party. So when you have a constituency like Asawase where there is a lot of hostility that’s where there is a lot of difficulty. If you just open up for a contest you destroy the constituency”, Muntaka argued.



I am only praying that we overcome whatever challenges we are facing as a party [in Asawase] but this is not healthy. When you advice and people don’t listen whether you win or lose do you want me to take your advice, too?” he quipped.



He made these remarks when some 1854 delegates gathered at the Methodist Church in Asawase to elect fresh executives to manage affairs in the Constituency.



The tense election supervised by the Electoral Commission saw top party officials losing their slots to new faces.



Faisal Dauda polled 946 votes to unseat incumbent chairman Musa Abubakar who garnered 775 votes. The election was held amid heavy security.



