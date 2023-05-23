NDC poised to ease burden on the citizenry when the party wins the 2024 polls - Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to address the numerous challenges confronting the ordinary Ghanaian.



According to him, his tour across the country ahead of the party’s primaries allowed him to know the hardship Ghanaians are going through under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Mahama was speaking at the Assemblies of God Church’s Ringway Gospel Centre during a Thanksgiving service.



Mahama stated in his speech that if he wins the 2024 general elections, the NDC will relieve the burden on the citizenry.



“We thank God for traveling mercies and ask him to continue to protect us always. We know that God will make things well in his own time. If we had won the 2020 elections, this haircut and IMF wahala will be on our heads. I thank God that I went around the country to witness the challenges our people are faced with. This will prepare us so that when by the grace of God we are able to steer the affairs of this country again, we will address these challenges. Going round has shaken the base of the party and made it ready for what we are going to face in 2024,” he said.