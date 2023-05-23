NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East graces Kasoa annual Durbar of Chiefs

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency of the National Democratic Congress NDC, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has graced this year's annual Kasoa durbar of Chiefs held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Central Region.



This Year's annual Durbar of Chiefs under the theme "Consolidating The Peace During and After 2024 Elections" was organised under the auspices of the Kasoa Odikro, Nai Sani Mohammed Seidu III.



Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor and other executives represented the party with their presence and they were highly commended by the Odikro, tribal chiefs, and other high-profile personalities at the durbar.



Other prominent Chiefs in attendance at the annual Kasoa durbar were Nai Odupong Awushie Tetteh II, Chief of Kasoa Ofaakor, the Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu, members of Council of Kasoa Tribal Chiefs led by Kasoa Dagomba community Chief, Chief Alhaji Abdulai Amidu, the Yuroba Kasoa Chief, Kasoa Chief of Bissa, Yuroba Nyanyano Chief, Chief Adebayor among others.



The durbar of Chiefs brought together many Zongo tribes under one umbrella to showcase the different cultural displays and performances and was well attended by people from all walks of life.



In her address, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor used the occasion to call on the youth to promote peace at all times stressing that without peace there would be no development.



She said the people of Awutu Senya East witnessed massive development under the administration of former president, John Dramani Mahama and assured the constituents of more development come 2025 if the NDC is voted into office.



She called on the people of Awutu Senya East to vote massively for her and John Mahama come December 7, 2024, for the NDC to continue with the developmental projects in the Constituency.



Naa Koryoo commended the Odikro of Kasoa and the organising committee and presented an undisclosed amount of money as her contribution towards the organisation of the durbar.