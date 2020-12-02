General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: GNA

NDC not interested in churning out fake news - Asiedu Nketiah

Leading members of the NDC addressing party supporters at the 'Probity and Accountability' march

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims that it is scheming to create bad image of the government through false allegations and fabricated videos ahead of the December 7 Polls.



The party said it was not interested in churning out fake news as it did not need such fabrications to win the 2020 elections.



Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary emphasised that the party would not resort to false allegations and fabricated videos as being speculated in a section of the media.



The NDC General Secretary addressing party supporters at a "Probity and Accountability March" in Accra emphatically debunked the assertion and called on Ghanaians to treat the speculation with the contempt it deserved.



“We don’t need any such fake news. Already, Ghanaians and the world are aware that Ghana is contending with the most corrupt government ever since independence and so we do not need any fake news to tell Ghanaians about this,” he said.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah, however, cautioned the supporters of the party against being complacent and urged them to go out in their numbers on the day of the elections to cast their ballots for the NDC to enable it to wrestle power from the current administration.



"This election is a communal labour and so we should be prepared to get involved in this communal labour. Rallies won't win us the election, but mobilising and engaging in door-to-door campaigns is the key to our success," the General Secretary said.



The event was organised in honour of the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.



The late former President who was an astute advocate of probity, accountability, transparency and social justice died on November 12, 2020 after a short illness.



Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC said the numerous corruption scandals that had plagued NPP government since taking office in 2017 indicate that it did not have the mettle to fight the menace.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote out the NPP, adding that the conditions which precipitated the 31st December revolution, which brought into power J. J. Rawlings and the then Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government were worse under this current administration.



Mr Edem Agbana, the National Youth Organiser, urged the youth to go out in their numbers and vote massively for the NDC, adding that the victory of the party rest on their dedication to mobilise others to vote for the party.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.