NDC not appreciative of the work of the EC - Awudu Mahama

Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama has described the work of the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission (EC) as one of the best ever regardless of the opposition they have faced from some political parties.



According to him, the EC has proved doomsayers wrong one too many times but their good works have still not pleased the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The NDC is not appreciative of the work of the EC even after they proved doomsayers wrong by carrying out a registration exercise most said was impossible. The EC has shown so much transparency and kept us updated through their registration process so what is the doubt the NDC has about the EC’s work”.



The editor motioned that the present EC has shown the highest level of transparency as compared to all previous EC’s combined. He revealed that under the NDC in 2012, the voter register was filled with so many mistakes and does not understand why the Jean Mensa led EC which has performed better is being attacked by the NDC.



Speaking with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Awudu said, “The EC under Jean Mensa has corrected few mistakes in the register than in 2012. Even in 2012, some people had flowers as their pictures on the voter register and if even that was corrected, then how much more this EC which did not record such errors. They have done a fantastic job. So why is the NDC complaining?”



Awudu motioned that the EC is well prepared ahead of the December 7 polls as they have procured enough BVD’s and recruited temporary staff for the elections. “The EC has printed and procured the right materials and everything is in process for a free and fair election. They have been transparent through the entire electoral process. The NDC even accused the EC of printing excess ballots which they (NDC) have been proved wrong”.



He advised the NDC to keep calm and give the EC the credit they deserve. “We will have the election and whoever wins will be declared the winner and not otherwise”, he declared.

