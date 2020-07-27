Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

NDC members in my community are seen as 'mad' people - Hemang Chief laments

Nana Wiafe Ababio Apau, Paramount Chief of Hemang

The Paramount Chief of Hemang in the Ashanti Region, Nana Wiafe Ababio Apau says people in his community who are known to be members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are described by the people as mad.



According to him, if you belong to the Ashanti kingdom, then you should automatically belong to the New Patriotic Party(NPP); an assertion he believes should be erased.



To him, this is a major reason why Ghana’s development is lagging when other economies are blossoming and doing very well.



The Chief noted that it’s high time Ghanaians vote based on what they see happening in the country and how well the economy of the country is been managed.



He noted that what’s so depressing is the fact that the youth follow their parents in choosing political parties; an act he believes should not be the case.



"When we talk about this town, then we are talking about the NPP. If you own up as a member of the NDC then you are mad. Since I became Chief of this Community, I’ve taken notice of a number of issues. In this town people who are principled and will not let you trample on them are described as NDC members. When they draw my attention to this fact, I just laugh it off.



For whether NDC or NPP, I don’t really care. What I want the people of Heman to understand is that stop the NDC, NPP Politics. I’ve been Chief for five years now, when you are an Ashanti you’re known as an NPP member, when you’re from the North you are known to be a member of the NDC, this is what is destroying Ghana. You don’t know how come your parents support the NDC or the NPP. You’ve been to school so can’t you decide for yourself based on happenings in the country rather than blindly following your parents?



I’ve been Chief in this community for five years and no NPP member has visited here before. Stop engaging in the NPP, NDC politics,” he told members of his community when Alex Mould and some big wigs in the National Democratic Congress visited his palace.









