NDC members are suffering - Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticized the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for lying to Ghanaians and its members about the outcome of the 2020 election.



Speaking in an Adom TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Aboagye said that the party’s leadership knew that it had no evidence to prove that the 2020 election was rigged but it kept misinforming its members and charging them to demonstrate.



He added that the NDC members touched themselves needlessly over the 2020 elections and also suffered when they went on the streets to demonstrate against the outcome.



“I have consistently said the people who are causing hardships for the NDC party are their leaders. NDC members are suffering. If you are looking for people who can survive broken heart in this country, go and look for an NDC member.



“We went to vote and you knew that you have lost but you went on live TV, telling your members that you have won and they should go and demonstrate. Hot water was poured on them, and they were pelting stones at themselves but you (the leaders) in your board room knew you are putting the people at risk for nothing.



“There is no NDC member you can give a broken heart. If I were an NDC member, I will be dead by now. That I will use all my strength and my heart to support a party and after telling me that we won the 2020 election so I should go and demonstrate; now because you want to become the party’s chairman, you are telling me that I went to demonstrate on the back of a lie?,” he questioned in Twi.



Miracles Aboagye made these remarks while reacting to some allegations made by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The NDC General Secretary, in viral audio-visuals, said that the party did not have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition to the Supreme Court.



Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito' who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.



He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court, because the NDC had no evidence to back their claim, and if he had not denied it, he would have been a disgrace.



Asiedu Nketiah further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who defended the party, had earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.



