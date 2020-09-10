Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

NDC manifesto is a will for Mahama's lovers - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Benard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has described the manifesto of the NDC as a will for John Dramani Mahama’s lovers.



According to him, the things in the manifesto are existing things being done by the President of Ghana and therefore were needless to be captured in a manifesto of a serious political party.



To him, the manifesto was written to comfort Tracey Boakye and Mzbel who he says are lovers of the NDC flagbearer.



Adding that they are the only people who will benefit from the manifesto that the NDC launched on Monday, August 7.



He said “The NDC manifesto is a will for Tracey Boakye and Mzbel. It is as empty as anything and there is nothing new in it. Everything that he (Mahama) was saying, President Nana Akufo-Addo is already doing it. The sad thing is that the will that he read, I didn’t see anything for his wife Lordina Mahama.”



Ghanaian female celebrities Mzbel and Tracey Boakye have been linked to having a relationship John Dramani Mahama; an allegation which has been denied by the female celebrities.





