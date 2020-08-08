Politics of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC man contests Zanetor Rawlings as an Independent Candidate

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member of Parliament(MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings may have her votes slashed in the 2020 general elections as a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decided to contest the race as an Independent candidate.



Alhaji Danjumah Alhassan as he’s known, says he is going to contest the sitting lawmaker in the impending elections because she has failed the people according to his assessment of her performance.



According to him, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings cannot boast of any specific developmental initiative in the Klottey Korle Constituency since she took over as a Member of Parliament in the Constituency.



Alhaji Danjumah Alhassan said what even beats his imagination is the fact that the daughter of Ghana’s former President, Jerry John Rawlings is not an open Member of Parliament who is easily approached by the people, hence making the NDC unpopular in the constituency.



He noted that the MP, apart from being incompetent, since taking over the seat has never given out funds to the executives in the constituency to organize campaigns in order for the NDC to win power.



On the back of the many ills by Zanetor Rawlings, Alhaji Danjumah Alhassan believes he needs to go into the race as an Independent candidate to save the people of Klottey Korle or else they will be left behind in terms of development.



When asked if he’s not going contrary to the party’s constitution, he told Tema-based Green FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “I’ve served the NDC since 1992 but it has always been monkey dey work baboon dey chop so I don’t even care about the repercussions. I honestly don’t care what will happen. I’ve taken my decision and nothing is stopping me.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.