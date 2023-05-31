NDC maintains Gyakye Quayson for Assin North by-elections

Politics of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

The National Democratic Congress has disclosed that its candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election, is the ousted Member of Parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



According to a news report by 3news.com, this decision was indicated in a statement issued by the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn.



Ako Gunn said that James Gyakye Quayson would represent the party again because he is a victim of the government’s quest to have a majority in parliament so it can have its way in the House.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians, particularly residents of Assin North, to help Quayson win the by-election in whatever way they can.



“The only reason the NPP is so desperate to get a majority in Parliament is to pass the AGYAPA DEAL, the last promise left for the President’s family to own the natural resources of Ghana for a minimum of 25 years. I entreat all lovers of our democracy to support Hon. Quayson and the NDC, both in cash and in kind, to regain that seat. This support must be channelled through the proper party structure to ensure efficient deployment.



“With the Kumawu bye-election experience, we know the IMF cash will be up for spending in the Assin North Constituency. That is why all well-meaning Ghanaians must stand up to be counted in this campaign.



“Nana Addo has turned this nation upside down. It will take you and I to redirect the course of this nation. There can’t be any better time than this. This is a rescue mission. We must do this together – light a candle, and keep your hopes alive – because there are better days ahead,” Ako Gunn is quoted by TV3 as having said.



Background:



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



In the ruling, the apex court barred Mr Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament, citinewsroom.com reports.



Mr Quayson was standing trial for counts of deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu declared that Mr Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election 2020.

The State had on February 12, 2022, charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts being; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



As the trial continued on July 2022, his lawyers led by Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata questioned the competency of the Prosecution’s First Witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, a teacher and his subsequent tendering of his witness statements.



But, his objection was overruled by the trial Judge Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzu on the grounds that the witness was competent and duly admitted the witness statements and paragraphs.



Dissatisfied with the High Court’s ruling, Mr. Quayson and his lawyers filed a motion at the Supreme Court seeking to quash the decision of the trial judge and order of Prohibition against the judge.



