NDC likely to win 2024 elections – Fitch Solutions

Politics of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fitch Solutions, the research arm of the international rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has predicted that the biggest opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is likely to win the 2024 presidential elections.



According to Fitch, a survey it conducted indicated that most Ghanaians will be voting for the NDC in the 2024 elections.



Mike Kruiniger, a senior country risk analyst at Fitch Solutions in charge of sub-Saharan Africa who disclosed the findings of the survey before the Christmas holidays, said that Ghanaians will vote for the NDC because of the economic hardships in the country.



Mike Kruiniger added that economic hardship in the country will get worse in 2023 under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“If we look slightly into the future… the general election in 2024, we believe that at this point the opposition NDC is most likely to win.



“Public trust within the government is extremely low at the moment, and anti-government sentiments are likely to grow further next year due to hardships.



“When asked whom they will trust with the economy, recent polls show that overwhelming majority of respondents (Ghanaians) opted for the opposition NDC, informing our view that a government change is likely in 2025 after the 2024 elections,” he said.



