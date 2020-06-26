Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NDC lawyers are a disappointment to the law profession - Akpaloo

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has taken the legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the cleaners for misleading Ghanaians on the true interpretation of the Supreme Court ruling on the case it filed against the Electoral Commission (EC).



He indicated the misleading remarks the NDC exhibited was disgusting and unfortunate.



He said the NDC had no case when they filed the suit against the EC saying, from the word go, the NDC had lost the case.



After the Supreme Court verdict, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia told the press that the NDC’s key reliefs had been granted by the court.



“The court has just delivered the verdict which has granted our request for the inclusion of the existing voter card as breeder document for the compilation of the new voters’ register. We feel vindicated,” the NDC General Secretary said.



However, it turned out that his comments in sharp contrast to what the apex court ruled.



Mr. Akpaloo reacting to these comments said the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu should not be blamed because the lawyers themselves lacked the understanding of the ruling.



The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the EC was independent and its action can only be guided by the court if it goes against the law.



The court presided over by a seven-member panel said: “By this decision, the Electoral Commission i.e. 2nd Defendants in Suit No. J1/9/2020 and 1st Defendants in Suit No. J1/12/2020 are hereby directed to commence the compilation of the voter registration exercise as scheduled. By these decisions and, by virtue of Article 130 (2) of the Constitution any court in which same or similar action is pending or yet to be filed shall apply the decision rendered by the Supreme Court in these consolidated suits.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.