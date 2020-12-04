General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC lauds EC for conducting an improved Special Voting exercise

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has lauded the Electoral Commission for conducting a credible and peaceful special voting.



“The voting was successful as we visited about 2/3 of the total polling stations. As a matter of fact, we didn’t witness any violence or anything odd, we are being frank. I can boldly say that, if this is how the Electoral Commission is going to conduct come December 2020 elections, then we can say that it would be devoid of violence”, The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC Mr Augustus Nana Akwasi has said this in an interview with Kingdom FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Nana Akwasi also revealed that from the observation by his party, the Policemen at various polling stations conducted themselves well and peacefully.



“We didn’t see the military intimidating citizens at polling stations. The process was peaceful yesterday therefore if this is how they are going to conduct themselves, then we know that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama the next president of the Republic will come back”, he noted.



Nana Akwasi further praised party agents of the NDC and asked them to repeat a similar attitude on December 7.



However, raising some concerns, Nana Akwasi said the NDC party condemns the fact that some security personnel could not cast their votes because the EC failed to include their names in the special voter register.



Meanwhile, security agencies like the police and the Prisons Service have said officers who did not find their names in the special voter register and could not cast their vote would be posted to their various polling stations to enable them to vote.



But Nana Akwasi speaking in his interview stressed that the EC should be able to verify that indeed, those security officers have their names on the voter register to make sure they are not disenfranchised.

