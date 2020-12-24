General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC lack full complement of their pink sheets to enable them go to court – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not have a complete dossier of their pink sheets in the just-ended general election of December 7, 2020, to lead them to court.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said that the NDC lacked diligence during the polls, hence their inability to compile the primary document upon which the election results were declared.



“The results are declared on the face of the pink sheets, are they disputing what figures are recorded on the peek sheets?” He asked.



“As late as last week their emissaries were scattered around the country because they couldn’t have their pink sheets.

“They don’t have the full complement of their pink sheets to go to court, I communicate with many of them and I know they don’t have all their pink sheets, I can say that on authority”, he said.



The majority leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs accused the aggrieved NDC of negligence and a lack of diligence to have full access to their pink sheets to lead them to court.



“In 2012 when we felt cheated by the Electoral Commission(EC), we didn’t hold a crunch meeting to mass up in the streets, we went to court”, he said on on Joy FM.



The Suame lawmaker further indicated that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) “has eaten humble pie” in the just-ended election by conceding that they have made mistakes that have affected the party.



The NDC and their presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama have rejected the results of the elections because in their view, the figures were manipulated by the Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

