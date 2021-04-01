NDC issues fresh statement amid chaos in parliamentary caucus

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress has within the past three days issued two separate statements, calling for calm within its rank and file.



Two days ago, the party issued a statement to assure its support base that the decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta was based on consensus between the parliamentary caucus and the National Executive Council.



From all indications, that statement did little to calm nerves, not only at the support level but in Parliament where two members of parliament have since broken ranks with leadership and another resigning.



The party was thus compelled to issue a new statement assuring the supporters that issues that appeared to have created divisions among the members of parliament have been amicably resolved.



A statement signed by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC said that leadership has, in a meeting with caucus, found a solution to the impasse and normalcy has returned now.



The statement noted that, during the meeting, all factions were made to voice out their concerns which were addressed by the leadership.



“The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress has held a meeting with the Council of Elders of the party, and the entire Parliamentary Caucus in the aftermath of the disquiet and misgivings that characterized the approval of the Ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



“The meeting was conducted in a healthy atmosphere in which the concerns of the teeming members and supporters were adequately ventilated and addressed.



Accordingly, the Leadership of the party wishes to assure all and sundry that the matters that have provoked public commentary has been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs,” part of the statement read.