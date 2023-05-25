NDC is growing in voter turnout- Government spokesman admits

Politics of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government’s spokesperson on governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has touted the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress as a party that has grown in voter turnouts with regard to the number of votes their Parliamentary candidate pulled during the by-election in the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



“The NDC’s performance didn’t surprise me much. They went on ground to support their candidate. Their flagbearer and party Chairman were on grounds with sitting MPs who are not from the region were all on grounds to support their candidates.



"The NDC clearly if you see have been growing in terms of voter turnouts. Even in the Eastern Region, they are closing up gaps,” he said.



The New Patriotic Party’s Ernest Anim, came out as a victor in the Kumawu Constituency’s by-election amassing over fifteen thousand votes representing 70.91% of the total votes casted as against the NDC’s Kwesi Amankwaa who secured 3,719 votes, representing 17.28%. The results showed that the NDC has doubled its votes in the constituency as compared to the votes they amassed during the 2020 general election.



Speaking on the performance of the NDC in Kumawu, the Spokesperson for government on governance and security mentioned that, he is not surprised looking at the intensity of work they put in during the campaign days. He mentioned that, though Kumawu stands as a stronghold for the NPP, the NDC’s performance showed how much they have grown or are growing in terms of voter turnout.



Mr. Boakye-Danquah reiterated that, though the NDC is closing up gaps within strongholds of the NPP, the NPP’s strength still holds there and therefore urged that the NDC be denied more advantages in those areas.



He further refuted claims and allegations that the government began road construction in Kumawu because of the by-elections, stating that, there have been tremendous developmental projects that are taking place already in the Kumawu Constituency far before the demise of their former lawmaker, Philip Basoah.



He added that the road construction that was witnessed in Kumawu was a scheduled one that would have taken place even if there was no by-election.



“I know developmental projects that have been going on in Kumawu. The road construction was very timetabled”, he added.