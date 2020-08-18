Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

NDC is committed to peaceful elections – Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated the party's position to ensure a peaceful election.



He notes however that the posturing of the government raises questions about its commitment to a violent-free election in December.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu constituency on Monday to kick start his four-day tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama observed that the government does not seem to be interested in making the Decemnber general elections peaceful.



"In December we will go for an election and we want our election to be non-violent and we in the NDC are peaceful people. But our opponents have a tendency for violence and they have displayed at any given opportunity", he said.



Mr Mahama cited a number of instances to buttress his point. He recounted that thugs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who chased out a judge in a court in Kumasi were given just a slap on the wrist whilst those who perpetrated the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence continues to walk free of charge.



He also recalled how some members of the NDC were attacked at Banda during the recent voter registration exercise, leading to the death of an innocent person adding, "we have a whole minister claiming that she fired a gunshot at Kasoa during the registration exercise and nothing has happened".



"So when you look at all these things, you can predict what they will do in the elections and “officials of the party have said that, Ayawaso West Wuogon was a dress rehearsal and that the real thing was going to be on voting day", he said.





