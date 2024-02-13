NDC inaugurates new chapters in France

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: Nyanfeiku Andor, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on January 21, 2024, mobilized its members to reorganize the party hierarchy in Paris and Strasbourg.



The interim Chairman, comrade Nana Asafo Agyei, and his prominent and astute members were all in attendance.



Henry Amoako Atta, popularly known as TT, who is the interim organizer of the party, stated categorically that the NDC family and friends in France are putting themselves together to return to Ghana to vote for their presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama in the coming elections.



In addressing the party faithful on commitment and support to arrest power from the Nana Akufo-Addo government was Nana Okine, the communication director of the NDC France Chapter.



In his view of urging the party's supporters was his consistent demand for party members to remain faithful as well as financially support the interim committee to help rebuild the diaspora of the NDC.