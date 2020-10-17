NDC in Savannah Region suspends campaign activities to mourn dead NPP PC

Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yapei-Kusawugu Constituency has suspended its campaign to mourn the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency Mr. Abu Kamara.



Abu Kamara, his aide Kotochi Joshua and one Mr. Awal Adam were involved in a gory road accident at Adatope, near Tamale.



According to reports, the Parliamentary Candidate drove into an articulated truck and died on the spot.



This was after he had gone on a project visiting tour in the Constituency.



In a statement, the NDC said “We commiserate with the NPP, the families of Abu Kamara and the two others at this trying moment and also sympathize with the entire constituency over the loss of the NPP PC and the two others”.



The party announced that it will suspend its campaign for the next three days to mourn the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate.



“In adherence to the strict directives of the Member of Parliament for Yapei-kusawgu, Hon John Abdulai Jinapor, We wish to suspend all campaign activities of the NDC- Yapei-kusawgu Constituency for the next 3-days as we bid our brother and his team a peaceful farewell to our maker.”



NDC YAPEI-KUSAWUGU MOURNS THE DEATH OF MR. ABU KAMARA AND TWO OTHERS AS WE SUSPEND ALL CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES.



At about 9pm last night, the NDC- YAPEI KUSAWGU received reports about the shocking and sad demise of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Abu Kamara, his aide Kotochi Joshua, and one Mr. Awal Adam who were involved in a gory road accident at Adatope, near Tamale.



We commiserate with the NPP, the families of Mr. Abu Kamara and the two others at this trying moment and also sympathize with the entire constituency over the loss of the NPP PC and the two others.



Mr. Abu Kamara has been a good friend and brother to us even during his days as an NDC member and even after his cross over into the NPP and finally becoming their parliamentary candidate for this year's elections.



The NDC is currently shocked and speechless over this sad incident.



In adherence to the strict directives of the Member of Parliament for Yapei-kusawgu, Hon John Abdulai Jinapor, We wish to suspend all campaign activities of the NDC- Yapei-kusawgu Constituency for the next 3-days as we bid our brother and his team a peaceful farewell to our maker.



May their souls rest in the bosom of Allah.



Thank you



……. Signed…. Latif lddi Atingpo I Constituency secretary NDC-YKC

